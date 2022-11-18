AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CSGP opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

