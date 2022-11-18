AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,834 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $321.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

