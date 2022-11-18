AXS Investments LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 511.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

