AXS Investments LLC Invests $865,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

