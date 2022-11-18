AXS Investments LLC Invests $942,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

