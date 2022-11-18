AXS Investments LLC Invests $976,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

