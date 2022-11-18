AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.93 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

