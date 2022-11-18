AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Equifax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,868,000 after acquiring an additional 121,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Stock Down 2.0 %

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

EFX stock opened at $199.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.