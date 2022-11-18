AXS Investments LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

