B. Riley Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson cut shares of Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.43.

Telos stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Telos has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Telos by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 662,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Telos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

