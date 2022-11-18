Baader Bank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.95) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TKA traded down €0.12 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €5.48 ($5.65). 4,808,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($27.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.25 and a 200-day moving average of €6.11.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

