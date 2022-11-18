Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BBLN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Babylon shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 16th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Babylon by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

