Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 572,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $820.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $552.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.78 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.