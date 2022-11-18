Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $67.83 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00011627 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $67.83 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00570134 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.40 or 0.29702024 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.
About Band Protocol
Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.
Band Protocol Token Trading
