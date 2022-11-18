Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 519,629 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.70% of Sensata Technologies worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

ST opened at $43.21 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Get Rating

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

