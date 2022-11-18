Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in APA were worth $59,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of APA by 954.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after buying an additional 889,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

