Bank of Montreal Can Buys 372,539 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $61,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE JCI opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.