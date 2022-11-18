Bank of Montreal Can Has $52.79 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $52,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

