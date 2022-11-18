Bank of Montreal Can Has $54.18 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $54,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 214,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of ED opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.