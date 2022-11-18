Bank of Montreal Can Has $56.02 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Biogen worth $56,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $302.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $305.48. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

