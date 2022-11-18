Bank of Montreal Can Has $68.47 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in General Mills were worth $68,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $299,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $2,257,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 483,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,484,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 74.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

GIS stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

