Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 274,504 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $55,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE APO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

