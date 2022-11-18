Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,053 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $50,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $324.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

