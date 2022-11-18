Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.87.

BNS traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,325. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

