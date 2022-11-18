Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 5.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.01. 110,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,962. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.