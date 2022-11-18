Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of BHB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 10,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,568. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $454.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
