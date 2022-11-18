Barclays Analysts Give Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) a C$29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.17.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.25.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

