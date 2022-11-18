Barclays Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $44.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $108,346,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

