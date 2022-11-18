Barclays Increases Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 68

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 67 ($0.79) to GBX 68 ($0.80) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.93) to GBX 83 ($0.98) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,484. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

