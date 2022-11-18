Barclays Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €126.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €131.00 ($135.05) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arkema from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Arkema from €131.00 ($135.05) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arkema from €91.00 ($93.81) to €88.00 ($90.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. Arkema has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $152.18.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

