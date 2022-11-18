Barclays Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $12.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.36.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,183 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,904 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

