Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.80).

BARC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.06) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($2.94) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.70) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at GBX 158.32 ($1.86) on Friday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.40. The company has a market capitalization of £25.10 billion and a PE ratio of 505.35.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

