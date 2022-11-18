Barclays Trims Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Target Price to $3.50

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,598.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,292,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,917. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

