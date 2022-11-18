Barclays Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $136.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

