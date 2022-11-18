Barclays Trims Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF) Target Price to €90.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €95.00 ($97.94) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance
OTC SHPPF opened at 51.85 on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of 43.15 and a one year high of 62.45.
Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.