Barclays Trims Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF) Target Price to €90.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €95.00 ($97.94) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OTC SHPPF opened at 51.85 on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of 43.15 and a one year high of 62.45.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

