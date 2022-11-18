Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,095,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 248,375 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 285,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 224,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 830,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Stories

