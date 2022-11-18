Bard Associates Inc. Buys 1,415 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.