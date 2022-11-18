Bard Associates Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

