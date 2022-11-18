Bard Associates Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 4.48% of SilverSun Technologies worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

