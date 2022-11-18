Bard Associates Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

