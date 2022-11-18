Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $19.90 price target on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.21.

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

