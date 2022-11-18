Barrington Research Increases Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $125.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NSIT stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,976,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 154,291 shares of company stock worth $14,430,227 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 268.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

