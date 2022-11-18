Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,110. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

