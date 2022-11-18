Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
