BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 775,144 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $24.82.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
