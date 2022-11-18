BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 775,144 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $24.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

