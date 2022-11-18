Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $46.85 million and $259,891.64 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

