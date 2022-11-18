Berenberg Bank Raises Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €10.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €9.00 ($9.28) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.22) to €7.20 ($7.42) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.72) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.10 ($7.32) to €7.90 ($8.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.22.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

