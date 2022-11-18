Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.83.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,710. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Berry Global Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

