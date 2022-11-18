Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

