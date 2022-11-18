Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 930,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

